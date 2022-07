Inflation data from Japan for June 2022

National CPI 2.4% y/y,

expected 2.4%, prior was 2.1%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food 2.2% y/y, this is the highest since March 2015

expected 2.2%, prior was 2.1%



National CPI excluding Food, Energy 1.0% y/y, this is the highest since February 2016

expected 0.9%, prior was 0.8%

