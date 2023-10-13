86.8% of households expect prices to rise a year from now (previously 86.3% in June)

Japanese households expect inflation to rise by average of 10.7% a year from now (previously 10.5%)

80.7% of households expect prices to rise 5 years from now (previously 79.0%)

Japanese households expect inflation to rise by average of 8.0% 5 years from now (previously 7.5%)

That feeds into a stronger inflation outlook and will likely convince the BOJ to up its inflation forecasts in their meeting latest this month - something which markets are already expecting.