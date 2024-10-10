- 85.6% of Japanese households expect prices to rise a year from now (previously 87.5%)
- 94.7% of households feel present level of prices are higher compared to a year ago (previously 95.0%)
- 6.6% of households anticipate economic conditions to improve a year from now (previously 7.9%)
- 56.5% of households anticipate economic conditions to be roughly the same a year from now (previously 50.9%)
Overall, it doesn't show much of a change in perception to the June survey at least.