Outlook for price levels on year from now

85.6% of Japanese households expect prices to rise a year from now (previously 87.5%)

94.7% of households feel present level of prices are higher compared to a year ago (previously 95.0%)

6.6% of households anticipate economic conditions to improve a year from now (previously 7.9%)

56.5% of households anticipate economic conditions to be roughly the same a year from now (previously 50.9%)

Full survey findings

Overall, it doesn't show much of a change in perception to the June survey at least.