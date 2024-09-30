This just confirms the date as previously reported from quite a number of media outlets earlier in Asia trading. Ishiba will be sworn in as prime minister tomorrow and is expected to revamp the Cabinet positions ahead of the snap election. Yoshimasa Hayashi is expected to stay on as chief Cabinet secretary while Katsunobu Kato is expected to be appointed finance minister.

Sanae Takaichi, who went head-to-head with Ishiba at the run-off last week, is reportedly excluded from the picks so far. That might be a slight issue for Ishiba in shoring up unanimous support behind his leadership moving forward. But for now, the goal for Ishiba will be to just avoid any controversy and play things safe.