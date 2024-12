Japan Industrial Production for November 2024, preliminary reading

-2.3% m/m

expected -3.4%, prior 2.8%

-2.8% y/y

prior 1.4%

Japanese manufacturers expect dec output to be +2.1% m/m (vs. -0.5% expected previously)

and January +1.3% m/m

**

Industrial Production released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry measures outputs of the Japanese factories and mines.