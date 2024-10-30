Better than expected, a welcome development for Japanese industry.

Japanese manufacturers' outlooks:

see October output +8.3% m/m (prior forecast +6.1%)

see November -3.7% m/m

Still to come today:

The Bank of Japan don't have a set time for publishing their decision. Its usually in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window:

2230 - 2330 US Eastern time

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will follow with a press conference, and for that we do have a time, 0630 GMT