High fuel prices are feeding into Japanese infaltion data, but the core numbers, those that take out volatile itmes like fuel, are still languishing.

Coming up on Friday.

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for March 2022 – Tokyo area CPI

Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected 1.3%, prior was 0.9%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.8%, prior was 0.6%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -1.1%, prior was -1.0% (this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)

Also due tomorrow from Japan are the 'flash' (i.e. preliminary) PMIs for April.

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for April

Manufacturing prior 51.4

Services prior 49.4

The calendar includes the 'expected for these:

There are flash Australian PMIs due also, as you can see in the pic above.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.