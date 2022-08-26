The data is here:

The core CPI figure (core is excluding fresh food) rose at its quickest in nearly 8 years (since October 2014).

Taking out energy along with fresh food the rise was more subdued, at 1.4% y/y. This is higher than it was in July, at 1.2%.

The Bank of Japan have repeated, time and again, that it sees current levels of inflation as transitory and thus no need to tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy. An official from the Bank repeated the message again this week:

USD/JPY has moved a little higher during the session despite the inflation numbers: