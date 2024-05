The poll by Reuters of 18 economists estimates that Japan's core CPI is expected to slow further to 2.2% in April. That will be the lowest level in three months, easing from the 2.6% reading in March. The report will be released next week on 24 May.

Well, as much as it might still be holding above the 2% mark, the trend isn't an encouraging one for the BOJ. They managed to squeeze in a policy change in March this year but can they beat the clock to do more?