A few comments from Japanese officials on fuel prices. There is nothing concrete and these may not mean much beyond seeking to calm nerves over high fuel prices, not helped by a weak yen of course (Japan imports are more expensive with the slide in the yen).

Japanese Industry Minister Nishimura was asked about fuel subsidies and responded that he will work with ruling parties and urgently consider measures to help the public.

Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki admitted h ewasn't in a position to say anything concrete on fuel price measures. And that he also cannot say whether to compile extra budget to fund economic measures.