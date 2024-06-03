Flash and prior are here:
From the report, in brief:
- encouraging trends across the manufacturing industry
- new orders and output broadly stable
- Factory employment rose but continued to be affected by retirements, with firms often highlighting difficulties finding suitable candidates to replace leavers
- an intensification of cost pressures, as yen depreciation added strain on imported item prices. Coupled with rising wage costs, the increase in input prices underpinned the sharpest upturn in output charges for a year
- domestic and external demand remain subdued
Sporadic green shoots in Japan.