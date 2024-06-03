Flash and prior are here:

From the report, in brief:

encouraging trends across the manufacturing industry

new orders and output broadly stable

Factory employment rose but continued to be affected by retirements, with firms often highlighting difficulties finding suitable candidates to replace leavers

an intensification of cost pressures, as yen depreciation added strain on imported item prices. Coupled with rising wage costs, the increase in input prices underpinned the sharpest upturn in output charges for a year

domestic and external demand remain subdued

Sporadic green shoots in Japan.