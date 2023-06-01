Jibun / S&P Global final manufacturing PMI from Japan for May 2023 comes in at 50.6, much improved from April:

  • preliminary was 50.8, prior 49.5
  • 50.6 is the first move into expansion in 7 months

Good results from Japan.

From the report:

USD/JPY dipped earlier but has rebounded:

usdyen pmi may 2023

---

Flash readings here:

---

Out at the same time was the South Korea Nikkei Manufacturing PMI (May), at 48.4 for the 11th straight month in contraction.

  • from 48.1 in April