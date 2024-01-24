Jibun / S&P Global Preliminary December PMIs for Japan:
Manufacturing 48.0 vs. 47.9 prior
- in contraction for the eighth consecutive month
- 'output' and 'new orders', the two key subindexes contributing to the headline figure, remained in contractionary territory but their pace improved slightly from the prior month
- input price inflation persisted in January, its level dipped from December when it hit a three-month high
Services 52.7 vs. 51.5 prior
- new business growth was the strongest since September 2023
- foreign demand for services expanded for the first time in five months
Composite 51.1 vs prior 50.0