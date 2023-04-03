Preliminary and prior are here:
The final comes in at 49.2, the fifth consecutive contraction.
In summary from the report:
Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:
- panel members signalling subdued market demand in both domestic and international markets
- backlogs of work fell at a sharp pace for the sixth successive month
- manufacturers were increasingly stockpiling finished goods, as the holdings of post-production inventories rose at the steepest rate since February 2009
- further tentative signs that inflationary pressures were easing in March, as signalled by the slowest rate of input cost inflation since August 2021
- selling price inflation remained sharp, and accelerated for the second month running as Japanese goods producers partially passed higher cost burdens on to clients