Japan Jibun/ S&P Global Services PMI for June 2023 comes in at a slower 54.2, still solidly in expansion:
- preliminary 54.2
- prior 55.9
Composite PMI is 52.1:
Japan flash PMIs for June 2023 are here.
From the commentary in the report, in (very) brief:
- demand conditions remained positive during June
- PMI data indicated expansions in both business activity and new business that were among the highest in the series history despite easing since May
- expansion in demand contributed to the second-steepest rise in outstanding workloads on record
- cost burdens increased at the slowest rate in 15 months