Japan Jibun/ S&P Global Services PMI for June 2023 comes in at a slower 54.2, still solidly in expansion:

  • preliminary 54.2
  • prior 55.9

Composite PMI is 52.1:

Japan flash PMIs for June 2023 are here.

From the commentary in the report, in (very) brief:

  • demand conditions remained positive during June
  • PMI data indicated expansions in both business activity and new business that were among the highest in the series history despite easing since May
  • expansion in demand contributed to the second-steepest rise in outstanding workloads on record
  • cost burdens increased at the slowest rate in 15 months
