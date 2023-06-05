Japan PMI's for May (final)

Services 55.9, a record high for this indicator

preliminary 56.3 was higher but this has been trimmed in the final results

prior 55.4

Service sector firms hired more staff for the fourth month in a row. The rate of job creation the second fastest since September 2007.

Input prices and prices charged for services continued to rise but at a slower pace than in April.

Composite 54.3

preliminary 54.9

prior 52.9

The manufacturing PMI was out last week:

