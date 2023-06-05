Japan PMI's for May (final)

Services 55.9, a record high for this indicator

  • preliminary 56.3 was higher but this has been trimmed in the final results
  • prior 55.4
  • Service sector firms hired more staff for the fourth month in a row. The rate of job creation the second fastest since September 2007.
  • Input prices and prices charged for services continued to rise but at a slower pace than in April.

Composite 54.3

  • preliminary 54.9
  • prior 52.9

The manufacturing PMI was out last week:

Japan shop 31 March 2023

jpy