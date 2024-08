While exports did not jump by as much as expected they grew much faster than in June.

helped by a weak yen and a pickup in the auto sector

and encouraging sign of sustained economic recovery

offset though by shipment volumes falling 5.2% y/y, the sixth consecutive month of declines

Imports beat.

Exports to:

China +7.2% y/y

the EU -5.3% y/y

the US +7.3% y/y

USD/JPY dropped to under 145.00 earlier and is sitting around 145.27 in Tokyo morning trade.