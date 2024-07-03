Japan June Services PMI 49.4, first contraction for nearly two years
- flash 49.8, prior 53.8
Composite 49.7
- flash was 50.0 prior 52.6
Earlier:
Commentary from the report:
- The Japanese service sector's recent strong upturn in business activity ended abruptly in June
- Business Activity Index fell by 4.4 points during the month, the largest downward movement since January 2022 and among the biggest on record
- Looking beyond the headline figure, the picture is less concerning. Although the new business index also fell steeply since May, it merely signalled a pause in new business growth as opposed to an outright decline in demand. This was partly explained by the weak yen continuing to boost international new business. Moreover, the 12-month outlook and pace of job creation both remained relatively strong.