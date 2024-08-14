Prime Minister Kishida press conference.
He is announcing he won't be running to stay on as PM.
- To make full exit from deflation-prone economy, we must promote wage, investment growth and achieve target to expand size of Japan's GDP to 600 trln yen
- Important to show new face of LDP in leadership race
- First step to do so is for me to step down
- Won't run for re-election as LDP leader
- Will fully support new leader
- Made this decision considering what's best for public
- Have no hesitation in taking responsibility as head of LDP for issues caused by members