Prime Minister Kishida press conference.

He is announcing he won't be running to stay on as PM.

  • To make full exit from deflation-prone economy, we must promote wage, investment growth and achieve target to expand size of Japan's GDP to 600 trln yen
  • Important to show new face of LDP in leadership race
  • First step to do so is for me to step down
  • Won't run for re-election as LDP leader
  • Will fully support new leader
  • Made this decision considering what's best for public
  • Have no hesitation in taking responsibility as head of LDP for issues caused by members
