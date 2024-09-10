Does not believe that private consumption has recovered strongly yet

Will aim to achieve conditions where wages grow sustainably so can fully exit from deflation

The leadership race should likely come down to a battle between Ishiba and current digital minister, Tara Kono. For some context, Kono also ran for the post back in 2021 but lost out to Kishida. Funnily enough, it was Ishiba who was the one backing him at the time. Besides them, Shinjiro Koizumi - son of former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi - will also be one to keep an eye out for.

Anyway, Ishiba seems to be one for pushing more domestic policies to bolster growth. So, that will be something to watch for if he gets elected as prime minister. The LDP election will be held later this month on 27 September.