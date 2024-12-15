Japan's core machinery orders for October 2024 have jumped back after a slowing trend in recent months (see notes below).

Japan machinery orders October 2024 bounce

***

Japan's core machinery orders, a key indicator of capital spending, have shown a declining trend in recent months:

  • July 2024: Orders unexpectedly fell by 0.1% month-on-month, contrary to economists' expectations of a 0.5% increase. On a year-on-year basis, orders grew by 8.7%, surpassing the forecasted 4.2% growth.

  • August 2024: Orders declined by 1.9% month-on-month, marking the second consecutive monthly decrease and exceeding the anticipated 0.1% drop. Year-on-year, orders fell by 3.4%, against an expected 3.6% growth.

This downward trend reflected cautious corporate sentiment amid global economic uncertainties, particularly concerns over China's economic slowdown and persistent cost pressures and how this impacts Japan.