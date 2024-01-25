The government keeps their view on the economy while noting that the recovery "appears to be pausing in part". Adding that "full attention" should be given to economic impact of the earthquake in the Noto peninsula. Here is the overview of the other assessed components:

Private consumption is picking up

Business investment appears to be pausing for picking up

Export appears to be pausing for picking up recently

Industrial production shows signs of picking up

Corporate profits are improving as a whole

Firms' judgments on current business conditions are improving

The employment situation shows movements of improvement

Consumer prices have been rising moderately recently