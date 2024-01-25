The government keeps their view on the economy while noting that the recovery "appears to be pausing in part". Adding that "full attention" should be given to economic impact of the earthquake in the Noto peninsula. Here is the overview of the other assessed components:
- Private consumption is picking up
- Business investment appears to be pausing for picking up
- Export appears to be pausing for picking up recently
- Industrial production shows signs of picking up
- Corporate profits are improving as a whole
- Firms' judgments on current business conditions are improving
- The employment situation shows movements of improvement
- Consumer prices have been rising moderately recently