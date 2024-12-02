Japan's factory activity fellin November at its fastest pace in eight months due to soft demand, prompting firms to reduce production.

Manufacturing PMI:

The final au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing PMI fell to 49.0 in November, the lowest since March, down from 49.2 in October.

The index stayed below the 50.0 threshold (indicating contraction) for the fifth consecutive month.

The subindex for new orders continued contracting but at a moderate pace compared to October.

It has remained below the 50 break-even mark for 1.5 years, reflecting sustained weak demand.

Exports: New export orders declined for the 33rd consecutive month, highlighting subdued demand both domestically and overseas.

Other details showed: