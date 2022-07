Ex Prime Minister Abe has reportedly collapsed while giving a speech in Nara.

There are mixed reports, some say Abe is bleeding

Some say shots may have been fired

Here we go MORE - Has been shot in the chest.

Abe has been taken to hospital

Attacker has been apprehended

Abe was Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

Let's hope he is OK.