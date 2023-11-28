After all the other talk of strong wage increases going into next year, Japan's labour council for metal workers is also said to be considering demanding a record hike to the monthly base pay ahead of the spring wage negotiations.

They are believed to be demanding an increase of at least 3% amid talks with major firms such as car and electronics manufacturers. However, the sources cited say that this is "not yet a done deal" and that "we are still at odds with each other over the extent of the pay demand". In any case, it still bolsters the narrative of strong wage pressures coming up for Japan going into March next year.