A bit of nerves in USD/JPY as it falls from 144.00 to 143.55 on the headlines here. The meeting is surely to discuss on the yen and markets but this has been commonplace when we did see USD/JPY rocket higher towards key psychological levels previously - the last one being the 135.00 handle.

I would expect some added jawboning to follow once the meeting is concluded and that they will talk up their resolve to "act as necessary" without outlining any further details - which is the same as before.