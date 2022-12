National CPI 3.8% y/y,

expected 3.7%, prior was 3.7%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food 3.7% y/y,

expected 3.7%, prior was 3.6%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy 2.8% y/y,

(AKA core-core inflation and the closest measure to the US core CPI)

expected 2.7%, prior was 2.5%

USD/JPY has popped a little on the data: