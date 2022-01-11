Prior 100.2; revised to 101.5

Coincident index 93.6

Prior 88.7; revised to 89.8

A decent improvement in the readings above but the assessment of the coincident index is still seen as "weakening". With the virus situation a bit more tricky to start the new year, that is likely to cap optimism.

The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.

The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.