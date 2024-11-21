Japan inflation data October 2024, all figures are y/y.

Headline national CPI 2.3%

expected 2.2%, prior 2.5%

CPI excluding Fresh Food & Energy 2.3% (often referred to as 'core-core' inflation, its the closest to US core inflation)

expected Exp. 2.3%, prior 2.1%

CPI excluding Fresh Food 2.3% (core inflation)

expected Exp. 2.2%, prior 2.4%

Yen is inching a little stronger after the data. All three measures are above the 2% Bank of Japan inflation target. If you wanted to find an argument for a BOJ December rate hike this'd have to count, no?