Another better than expected data point from Japan's economy.
USD/JPY is not a lot moved on the data release - its had huge swings in response to the FOMC and talk of a Bank of Japan pivot as early as January:
The orders data is a highly volatile data series. Its seen as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months.