Prior 100.9; revised to 100.2

Coincident index 89.9

Prior 88.7

Slight delay in the release by the source. The leading index shows a light improvement but the coincident index reflects a slight drop, with the overall assessment still seen as "weakening".

The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.