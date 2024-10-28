It is reported that the incumbent ruling bloc is arranging to convene a special session in parliament to vote on the prime minister post. And that this will likely be arranged for 11 November i.e. two weeks from today. Just a bit of a heads up as Ishiba's fate is now hanging in the balance after the weekend election.

If a new leader is chosen, Ishiba's tenure as prime minister will be the shortest since World War II. The good news at least for him is that other political factions in Japan are quite fragmented and fractured at best. That could see him still limp away with leading the next coalition despite the disappointing election result, at least for now.