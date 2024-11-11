From earlier: Japan Prime Minister Ishiba faces leadership vote in parliament today

This comes after the election results last month, which saw Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party lose its majority alongside coalition partner Komeito.

Ishiba's re-election is more or less expected, but his tenure as prime minister now will be filled with many hurdles. He will be needing to take into account other party views now when trying to push for any legislation.

The only good news is that the opposition party has been unable to gather enough backing to form their own coalition, which was rather unlikely already in the first place.