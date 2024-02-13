Twitter sources carry the info, the original report apparently from the Financial Times. The summary:

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is intensifying efforts to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

summit being pushed by Kishida would seek to secure the release of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago,

people close to the talks said Kim is refusing to co-operate over the abductees.

Japan has not told the US about a possible summit

The report includes comments that Kishida's motivation includes propping up his flailing popularity rating.