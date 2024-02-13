Twitter sources carry the info, the original report apparently from the Financial Times. The summary:
- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is intensifying efforts to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un
- summit being pushed by Kishida would seek to secure the release of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago,
- people close to the talks said Kim is refusing to co-operate over the abductees.
- Japan has not told the US about a possible summit
The report includes comments that Kishida's motivation includes propping up his flailing popularity rating.