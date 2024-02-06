Government is taking steps to achieve stable wage growth, accompanied by moderate inflation

This is to end deflation and to create a positive economic cycle

Hopes that BOJ takes that into account in making monetary policy decisions

It is clear that they are both aligned already in pushing forward with a policy pivot after the spring wage negotiations. The question that remains, however, is will they be able to stick with said narrative through the year? Some food for thought: Can the BOJ beat the inflation clock?