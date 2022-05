He is calling on the BOJ to try and achieve 2% inflation in a stable and sustainable manner.

Well, inflation in Japan hasn't taken off like in other parts of the world but it is slowly moving towards the 2% target. And for a country that has long gotten used to deflation, that's perhaps a big deal. That said, whether or not these price pressures are sustainable (likely not the case as wages remain subdued and Japan also has demographic issues) is a different question.