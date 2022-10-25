Kishida announcing the appointment of ex-health mininster Goto to replace Yamagiwa as economy minister
- picked Goto based on his political experience, high presentation skills, passion for economic, social reforms
- want Goto to work on stimulus package including inflation countermeasures, extra budget discussion, macroeconomic policies amid rising uncertainties
- want Goto to play central role in compilation, execution of extra budget for stimulus package
There is little yen impact. It'll remain on the soft side as long as there is such a stark difference in monetary policy between an uber-loose Bank of Japan and a tightening Federal Reserve.