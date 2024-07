Careful on this folks. Kishida sounds like he is not happy with the weak yen. Reuters conveying report in Kyodo news:

Govt must be vigilant about impact of rising prices, driven in part by weak yen, on economy to achieve domestic-demand driven recovery

Says need to be cautious about effects of rising prices due to weak yen

I posted earlier on the dissatisfaction of prices rising due to 'cost push' factors, the weak yen being part of this. If you missed it, here:

Kishida expressing the same.