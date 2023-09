We had the heads-up from Kishida on this last week . He said the package will include measures to counter inflation, and social measures to counter declining population.

Kishida reiterates that the package will cushion people from rising prices.

Sheesh, the government and BOJ says it working together to lock in inflation stably and sustainably. Kishida seems to be OK with that as long as prices to people don't rise??? LOL.

"You wanna what?"