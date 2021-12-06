The current practice in Japan is to wait 8 months between the second vaccine dose and the booster shot. However, with the omicron variant posing a threat globally, many countries are erring towards being more cautious and Japan is no exception.

Besides that, Kishida also reaffirms that the government will take fresh measures quickly to curb activity if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases - not something that businesses would like to hear surely.

On the inflation front, Kishida says that they will give greater tax deductions to companies that raise wages. Yeah, like that ever worked.