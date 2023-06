There's no additional details on what this might be about but take note just in case. I will update this post later if there is any further information or even if there isn't.

Update: It seems that it will be an announcement where Kishida will unveil the final version of his child care policy. He will be proposing child care allowance for kids (¥15,000 a month) and until they graduate from junior high school (¥10,000 a month). This is largely to tackle this problem right here.