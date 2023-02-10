Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno statement that Prime Minister Kishida will have sinus surgery in a Tokyo hospital on Saturday, 11 February 2023.
USD/JPY is not a lot changed on the statement.
-
Lets hope Kishida is well soon!
