Japan PM Ishiba on the wires
- Japanese PM Ishiba says beating deflation is the top economic priority and we will seek economic growth as the basis of fiscal health
- Will compile economic package as soon as possible to help cushion blow to households from rising costs.
- Says will seek ties with like-minded nations to supplement US alliance and pursue regional security policy balancing diplomacy and military strength
- Adds South Korea partnership is crucial for Japan
- Will deepen cooperation with Seoul and Washington.
- Japan will cooperate with China where it can and confront it on issues that need addressing.