Japan PPI for July 2022

0.4% m/m

• expected 0.4%, prior 0.7% m/m

8.6% y/y

• expected 8.4%, prior 9.2% y/y

--

Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell).

It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

published by the Bank of Japan

--

From the report, the PPI in the column on the left of screen: