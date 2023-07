Japan PPI, AKA Corporate Goods Price Index, for June 2023. This is 'wholesale' level inflation, the price that firms charge each other for products.

-0.2% m/m

expected +0.2%, prior -0.7%

+4.1% y/y

expected 4.4%, prior 5.1%

This data point is from the Bank of Japan. A piece in the Niklkei today cites an expected policy tweak from the Bank this month as a reason for the yen surge:

Note, the Nikkei may be gated.