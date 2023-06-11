Japan PPI, AKA Corporate Goods Price Index. This is 'wholesale' level inflation , the price that firms charge each other for products.

PPI -0.7% m/m

  • expected -0.2%, prior +0.2%

+5.1% y/y

  • expected 5.6%, prior 5.8%

This data point is from the Bank of Japan. The Bank's policy meeting is leter this week:

The first panel (below) is the PPI - seems to be turning over:

boj ppi may Japan 12 June 2023