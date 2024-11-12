Japanese wholesale prices, the PPI or CGPI:

+0.2% m/m

expected 0.0%, prior 0.0%

+3.4% y/y

expected +3.0%, prior +2.8%

The higher results will be a bit of a tailwind for the yen, at the margin. Not too much though, there is the huge monetary policy divergence that is weighing on the hapless yen to contend with.

---

The Producer Price Index (PPI) in Japan is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI)

its a measure of the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output

is calculated by the Bank of Japan

Unlike the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the price change that consumers see for a basket of goods and services, the CGPI focuses on the change in the prices of goods sold by companies.

The PPI reflects some of cost pressures faced by producers

its based on a basket of goods that represents the range of products produced within the Japanese economy, including items such as: raw materials like metals and chemicals semi-finished goods and finished products different weights are assigned to each category within the index based on its contribution to the overall economy.

it does not account for the quality improvements in goods and services over time, which might lead to overestimation of inflation additionally, it reflects only the prices of domestically produced goods, leaving out the impact of imported goods



The PPI can be used as a guide to inflationary pressures in the economy: