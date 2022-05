The Japanese government assessment has been downgraded, says that industrial output is stalling.

April -1.3% m/m

expected -0.2%, prior +0.3%

for the y/y comes in at -4.8%

expected -2.5%, prior -1.7%

1 month ahead, ie. May output is seen at 4.8% m/m

2 months ahead, ie. June output is seen at +8.9% m/m