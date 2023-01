Flash PMI readings from Japan for January, Jibun / Markit report.

Manufacturing 48.9, 3rd month of contraction in a row

prior 48.9 also

factory output & new orders fell for a seventh consecutive month

Services 52.4, to a 3 month high

prior 51.1

Composite 50.8, into expansion for the first time in 3 months

prior 49.7

USD/JPY update, down a few tics: