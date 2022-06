Preliminary PMIs from Japan for June.

Manufacturing 52.7

prior 53.3

Services 54.2

prior 52.6

Composite 53.2

prior 52.3

Solidly in expansion. The weak yen not creating havoc it seems. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda has said time and again the weak yen is a net benefit to Japan's economy. Swings and roundabouts, for sure depending on your business, but overall a plus says the BOJ gov.